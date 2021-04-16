Throwback: When Disha Patani bonded with Rekha on a flight and shared her admiration for the veteran actress

In an old photo shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram handle, she can be seen posing with Rekha for a photo on a flight. Take a look.

has starred in more than 180 films and has been known for her versatile acting abilities. The veteran actress is the recipient of several accolades, and has won hearts of people ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Sawan Bhadon. The actress is known for the evergreen movies she stars in and over her decade’s long presence in the film industry, she has managed to steal hearts with her stellar performance. The star has been an idol for several Bollywood stars including .

In an old photo shared by the Malang star on her Instagram handle, we can see her posing for a photo with the veteran actress. The two appear to be in a flight as they adorably smile for the cameras. Rekha can be seen donning a breathtaking saree and tinted sunnies. Both stars are seen holding flowers in their hands. To express her utter love for the legendary star, Disha penned a brief note in the caption, “With the most beautiful soul rekha mam,” The actress further complimented her on her beauty writing, “so beautiful in and out.”

Take a look at Disha Patani’s photo with Rekha:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani will star in Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham. The duo has been spotted by the paps numerous times during the film’s shoot. The star will also be seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film features in pivotal role and is set to release during Eid this year.

