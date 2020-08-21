  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: When Disha Patani set the internet on fire with her sultry look in a bikini by the pool; See PHOTO

Disha Patani is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood who is known for her stunning looks. Often, she flaunts her toned midriff in a swimsuit and leaves everyone in awe. We stumbled upon a throwback photo in which her mesmerising avatar stole the show.
30529 reads Mumbai
News,disha pataniThrowback: When Disha Patani set the internet on fire with her sultry look in a bikini by the pool; See PHOTO

Disha Patani is one star in Bollywood who has taken her love for fitness to the next level. The gorgeous star often shares stunning photos of herself where she is seen flaunting her toned body. Whether nailing a casual look or an ethnic outfit, Disha always manages to grab the attention of her fans and leaves them in awe. While she keeps herself fit by working out regularly at the gym, she also indulges in fun dance sessions as well. Whenever Disha shares a photo flaunting her toned body, netizens seem to love it. 

Speaking of this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Disha in a bikini by the pool. In the old monochrome photo, the gorgeous Baaghi 3 star was seen sitting by the side of the pool and feeling the breeze as she flaunted her toned midriff in a swimsuit. With her hair left loose and her sultry looks, Disha had managed to grab eyeballs and set the internet on fire. Back then, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff also was left in awe of Disha. 

She had commented and praised her sultry look in the monochrome photo. Netizens too were left stunned on seeing her envious toned body. The Baaghi 3 star makes it a point to workout regularly and her stunt and workout videos too go viral on social media. Amid the pandemic, however, Disha has been missing her gym but is spending time with her pets and often shares cute photos and videos with her cats and dogs. 

Take a look at Disha Patani’s old photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up. In the film, she will be seen as the leading lady opposite Salman. Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film will be helmed by Prabhudheva. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Ek Villain sequel with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. 

Also Read|Disha Patani is a sight to behold as she chills by the swimming pool with her friends in a throwback PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Shameless woman!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement