Throwback: When Disha Patani set the internet on fire with her sultry look in a bikini by the pool; See PHOTO

Disha Patani is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood who is known for her stunning looks. Often, she flaunts her toned midriff in a swimsuit and leaves everyone in awe. We stumbled upon a throwback photo in which her mesmerising avatar stole the show.

is one star in Bollywood who has taken her love for fitness to the next level. The gorgeous star often shares stunning photos of herself where she is seen flaunting her toned body. Whether nailing a casual look or an ethnic outfit, Disha always manages to grab the attention of her fans and leaves them in awe. While she keeps herself fit by working out regularly at the gym, she also indulges in fun dance sessions as well. Whenever Disha shares a photo flaunting her toned body, netizens seem to love it.

Speaking of this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Disha in a bikini by the pool. In the old monochrome photo, the gorgeous Baaghi 3 star was seen sitting by the side of the pool and feeling the breeze as she flaunted her toned midriff in a swimsuit. With her hair left loose and her sultry looks, Disha had managed to grab eyeballs and set the internet on fire. Back then, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff also was left in awe of Disha.

She had commented and praised her sultry look in the monochrome photo. Netizens too were left stunned on seeing her envious toned body. The Baaghi 3 star makes it a point to workout regularly and her stunt and workout videos too go viral on social media. Amid the pandemic, however, Disha has been missing her gym but is spending time with her pets and often shares cute photos and videos with her cats and dogs.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s old photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up. In the film, she will be seen as the leading lady opposite Salman. Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film will be helmed by Prabhudheva. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Ek Villain sequel with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read|Disha Patani is a sight to behold as she chills by the swimming pool with her friends in a throwback PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×