Throwback: When Disha Patani turned into 'winking girl' & gave Priya Prakash Varrier a run for her money

In today's Throwback Thursday, we decided to revisit the time when Disha Patani channelled Priya Prakash Varrier to become Bollywood's winking girl.
Throwback: When Disha Patani turned into 'winking girl' & gave Priya Prakash Varrier a run for her money
It is Thursday and it goes without saying, it is time for some throwback! With Bollywood on a break owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, we've been filling our dose of Bollywood by reminiscing some of the most memorable moments from the time the entertainment industry that kept us busy. Today, we've put the spotlight on Disha Patani. Back in 2018, Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier left the country weak at the knees with her wink in Oru Adaar Love.  

The actress was deemed the "winking girl" after her speechless scene with Mohammad Roshan went viral. Not only did she win hearts, but also opened a floodgate of memes and several celebrities were seen trying their hand on the viral "wink" moment. One of them was Malang actress Disha. The diva donned a school uniform and transformed herself into Priya Prakash Varrier for an advertisement and boy, if the scene were to be recreated in Bollywood, Disha had delivered a convincing recreation to bag the role. Don't remember? Well, check out a snap of it below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Disha made the headlines after she was spotted with Tiger Shroff. The duo was spotted getting down from the Student of the Year 2 actor's car. Fans would remember the actress celebrated her birthday with the actor and his family at Tiger's home a few days ago. She was goofing around with Krishna Shroff and was presented with a Naruto-themed birthday cake. On the work front, Disha will be seen reuniting with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan for Radhe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

