Throwback: When an emotional Kajol walked out of an event post getting a call from home as her son was ill

Kajol has often won hearts with her role of being a doting mother both off and on the screen. The diva is known for striking a balance between her personal and professional life.
Kajol is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood who is known for striking a perfect balance between work and family. The actress has given several hits in her career spanning over 28 years, many of them were post her wedding. In fact, Kajol also makes sure to give time to her kids – daughter Nyasa and son Yug. Needless to say, family does come first for Kajol and she has proved it time and again. Interestingly, we have got our hands on a throwback video of the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress was seen walking out of an event because of her family.

It so happened that Kajol had arrived to watch sister Tanisha Mukerjee’s play titled The Jury. While the actress was seen interacting with the media, she soon cut shot her interaction and left the venue leaving everyone shocked. The video featured Kajol in a teary eyed condition and she looked quite tensed. It turned out that her son Yug wasn’t keeping well back then and she had got a call about his fever turning worse. This call made the doting mother anxious and she left the event to be with her son soon.

Take a look at Kajol’s video as she walks out of an event:

Meanwhile, Kajol has been making the headlines for her quirky Instagram posts. The actress had recently shared an interesting post about COVID 19 and gave the deadly virus the award of Best teacher. The Dilwale actress shared a picture that read, “Teacher of the Year award goes to COVID 19. Taught us what life is about, simplicity and spirituality, plus uncertainty.”

