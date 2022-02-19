Throwback: When Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar proved they are match made in heaven as they jammed together

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 19 in the presence of close friends and family members. They are currently on cloud nine as they are ready to take a step further in their relationship. Their pre-wedding festivities began on February 17. Their friends and family members actively participated in their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies. To note, Farhan and Shibani are dating for three years now and often share each other pictures on social media as they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Here is to the time when the loved couple indulged in some jamming sessions to break the lockdown blues. Farhan shared the video on his Instagram where he was playing a guitar and singing along with his ladylove. While sharing the video, the Toofan actor wrote a caption too. It read, “Keeping the lockdown blues away with a cover of this song we both love. #astarisborn #jamming with @shibanidandekar.” Isn’t it too cute? The video shows that they are truly, a match made in heaven.

The couple has also bonded well with each other’s families. Last month, Shibani had also joined Farhan to celebrate his father Javed Akhtar’s birthday with close friends and family members. She also participated in Farhan’s Diwali Puja at his house, along with his family members. Similarly, Farhan celebrated Christmas with Shibani and her family.

On the work front, Farhan will soon wear the director cap with Jee Le Zaara. The movie features Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

