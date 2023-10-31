THROWBACK: When Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol revealed reason behind wife Pooja Deol's absence from public eye

Sunny Deol is one of the most popular and successful actors from the Deol family. He is also someone who does attend parties or is someone who wants to be in the limelight. His wife Pooja Deol, is also rarely seen in front of the media except on rare occasions. In an earlier episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, the Gadar 2 actor spoke about it.

Sunny Deol spoke about his wife Pooja Deol

In an earlier appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, Sunny Deol spoke about why he avoids parties. He said that he doesn't drink and he is a shy person. He also stated that he is an early riser and these parties go on until late nights. In the same conversation, he was asked about his wife's shyness from the media as well.

In response, the Gadar 2 actor said: “We all are just individually like that. One would like to go out to a friend’s place or a more intimate gathering where you can chill out. You’re constantly shooting and in front of the camera. When you’re walking around, people are staring at you. So there has to be some time where nobody’s looking at you." Sunny then revealed that one of the reasons why he travels abroad whenever he can is that no one bothers him there.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to appear on Koffee with Karan 8

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared in the second episode of Koffee with Karan 8. Bobby says, "Salman told me, 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha' (Salman told me, 'Look, when my career wasn't going well, I climbed on your brother's back, I moved forward, I climbed on Sanjay Dutt's back, I moved forward)."

Interestingly, Bobby did Race 3 with Salman Khan which was a commercial success. The first episode of this season featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Workwise, Sunny's recent release was the action film Gadar 2 which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year.

