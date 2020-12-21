Throwback: When Govinda alleged people didn't provide him a platform to perform in the industry

Govinda celebrated his 57th birthday on 21st December 2020. Check out a throwback video of the actor in which he talked about how a few people in the industry plotted against him.

Govinda turned a year older on 21st December 2020 and wishes have been poured on him from all over the country. The actor was among the most popular stars of the 90s and won millions of hearts with his acting prowess and unique dance performances in movies. He has given numerous hits in the course of his career and serves as an icon for several aspiring actors even now. However, there are times when the actor was mired in controversies.

There was one instance when Govinda accused certain people in the industry of plotting against him. He alleged that they were not providing him the platform to perform. Here’s what he said, “I have started feeling that there is a problem and there are few people. They are behind not providing me the place to act. I am very sorry for that.” The actor also stated that whatever these sections are doing is not the right thing.

He did not stop here and went on to mention that he had not been given the chance to show his films. The actor who has appeared in popular movies like Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hero No. 1, and others got emotional while mentioning that he had been doing a lot of hard work. For the unversed, Govinda made his comeback to Bollywood in 2017 with the movie Aa Gaya Hero but it could not create much magic at the box office. The same happened with his next two projects namely FryDay and Rangeela Raja.

Check out the video below:

