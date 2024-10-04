THROWBACK: When Govinda felt humiliated for not being able to afford groceries; ‘My mother started crying and I cried with her…’

Govinda, known as the '90s 'Hero No. 1', recently made headlines after being hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Fortunately, he has since been discharged. Despite his stardom, Govinda's journey hasn't always been glamorous. Reflecting on a tough chapter of his life, there was a time when he couldn't even afford groceries, facing humiliation as his family struggled with unpaid debts.

In an interview with India Today in 1997, Govinda opened up about a challenging period in his life when his family faced financial hardship. He recalled being unable to afford basic groceries and enduring humiliation due to unpaid debts. The actor shared how the local grocer would make him wait for hours, knowing he couldn’t pay for the goods. The situation became so overwhelming that he refused to return to the shop, which deeply upset his mother, leaving them both in tears.

“The baniya used to make me stand for hours because he knew I wouldn’t pay for the goods. Once I refused to go to the shop anymore. My mother started crying and I cried with her,” he shared.

Govinda has received numerous awards and accolades for his remarkable contributions to the Hindi film industry. In the same interview, he had expressed his aspirations of winning an Oscar, despite facing skepticism from others. “People laugh. They say, ‘he can’t even speak English properly, what he’ll win an Oscar?’ But if from nothing I could become Govinda, surely from Govinda I can become something,” he stated.

Making his Bollywood debut with Love 86 in 1986, Govinda quickly became a prominent figure in the 80s and 90s, with memorable films like Ilzaam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi. His journey is a testament to his resilience, having faced significant hardships from an early age.

His family struggled financially even before his birth, largely due to his father Arun Ahuja’s film flopping at the box office. However, Govinda remained steadfast in his ambitions, carving out a successful career in Bollywood, and inspiring many with his story of triumph over adversity.

On the personal front, Govinda is happily married to his childhood sweetheart, Sunita Ahuja. The couple wed on March 11, 1987, and their relationship has weathered many challenges. Despite the ups and downs, their commitment to each other has remained unwavering. They are proud parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja, further enriching their family journey.

