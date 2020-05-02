Throwback: When Hema Malini opened up on marrying already married Dharmendra and his first wife

Dharmendra, who was already married to Prakash Kaur with four kids, tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1979.

Bollywood industry has witnessed several iconic love stories that not only reinstate our belief in love but also give major relationship goals to the millennials. From Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, Dharmendra and Hema Malini and Neetu Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and , and Kajol, and the list is endless and we can’t stop gushing over their fairytale romance. Amid this Dharmendra and Hema’s love story doesn’t fail to surprise us at any point. The veteran couple and their interesting love story have always been the talk of the town.

Dharmendra and Hema’s love affair did turn a lot of heads back then, not just because Bollywood’s He-Man had managed to have the Dream Girl swooning over his charm, but also because the legendary actor was already married. Yes! You read it right. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four kids when he fell in love with Hema. But Dharmendra and Hema’s relationship was unfazed by all the tongues wagging against them and their relationship. And while Dharmendra didn’t divorce Prakash Kaur before marrying Hema, the Sholay couple did convert their religion to Islam and tied the knot in 1979. They are also proud parents of two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

While Dharmendra’s second wedding came as a shock to everyone, a lot was said about Hema as well. However, in one of her interviews, Bollywood’s dream girl opened up on marrying Dharmendra despite knowing about his marriage. Speaking about falling in love with the Chupke Chupke actor, Hema stated that she was sure about Dharmendra being the man of her dreams just after meeting him for the first time. And even after so many years of being in a successful marriage, they are head over heels in love and continue to look after each other.

“I and Dharmendra never fail to look after each other at this age as well. The minute I saw Dharam ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him,” Hema was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Hema also spoke about Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur and asserted that she never wanted to separate the Dharam Veer star from his family. “Although I did marry Dharmendra, I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family,” the veteran actress added.

Nevertheless, Dharmendra’s decision to marry Hema Malini did leave his first wife Prakash Kaur and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in a state of shock. In fact, there was a buzz that Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny was quite furious with his father’s second marriage and reportedly went after Hema Malini once. While the reports raised a lot of eyebrows, Prakash Kaur rubbished the reports in one of her interviews.

The lady asserted that while she and kids were quite heartbroken by Dharmendra’s decision of marrying Hema, the reports of Sunny going after Hema were mere rumours. Prakash emphasised that she has given her kids a good upbringing. Although both Sunny and Bobby Deol were upset with their father’s decision, this didn’t impact their relationship with Dharmendra.

In fact, the father and sons continue to a cordial equation even at present. This isn’t all. Dharmendra even went on to share the screen space with his sons Sunny and Bobby in 2007 release Apne. And while their onscreen chemistry managed to strike the right chord with the audience, the Deols came up with a franchise titled Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011 which is also quite popular among the cine buffs. The trio was last seen in 2018 release Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

In fact, Sunny and Dharmendra recently collaborated once again after the Ghayal star’s son Karan Deol made his grand Bollywood debut with 2019 release Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie was helmed by Sunny Deol and was produced by Dharmendra. On the other hand, Dharmendra also collaborated with Hema Malini on the silver screen after over three decades in 2020 release Shimla Mirchi which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Lehren Retro

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×