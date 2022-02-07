Throwback to when Hridaynath called sister Lata Mangeshkar as mentor: Learnt to preserve self-respect from her

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left the world to grieve on February 06 as she breathed her last at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She hails from a family of musicians and started her singing career at the tender age of 13 and in the span of over seven-decade career, she lent her voice in over 30,000 songs in various languages. She is known as ‘Nightingale of India’ and is a celebrated singer not in India but all over the world.

Her songs surely inspired people in some way or the other. Let’s go back to the past when Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar remembered her during an interview with Filmfare and called her a mentor. He said, “I learnt sangeet from my gurus but how to preserve one’s swabhimaan (self-respect), how to kill pride and arrogance, all this I learnt from her... I have watched her closely for all these years. She has been on the top... yet believes that she has achieved nothing; rather it’s the energy that has made it all possible.”

He also said that Lata Ji has read all great Urdu poets and works of Narendra Sharma, Harivanshrai Bachchan, Mahadevi Verma, Saratchandra Chatterjee and Rabindranath Tagore. She could speak many languages.

Hridaynath had also remembered their father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar who was a theatre actor, a renowned musician, and an exceptional Hindustani classical vocalist and said that he had a blurred memory of him because he passed away when he was over four-year-old. He added that he still remember the bandish and raags that he had heard his father sing years ago.

