Throwback: When Hrithik Roshan explained why he called Katrina Kaif a ‘mazdoor’

Katrina Kaif needs no formal introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has cemented her spot as one of the top actresses in the country today. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom and Later, she worked in several blockbuster films. She has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000s, from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Salman Khan. Some of her hit movies include Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Namastey London, and others. Time and again, Katrina has proved her mettle and her co-stars too compliment her often for her hard work.

Hrithik Roshan called Katrina 'mazdoor'

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore in September 2019, Hrithik who has shared the screen space with Katrina in two movies - Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara complimented her and said that Katrina works like a 'mazdoor' (labourer). However, the Jodha Akbar actor told that Katrina did take it as an insult. In the summit, Hrithik had also revealed why he uses that term for his co-star.

He had said, "This is something that I’ve always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a 'mazdoor'; she is a labourer, she is a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I’ve ever come across."

Hrithik then added that Katrina happens to look hot and beautiful but deep inside she's a mazdoor. He concluded by saying that having said that she is hard-working, it is easy for him to work with her.

Katrina Kaif's birthday week

To celebrate her 39th birthday, Katrina went on an exotic trip to Maldives with her friends and family members. Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Ileana D'Cruz, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Isabella Kaif, and others accompanied her. They flooded social media with fun and exotic pictures from their tropical vacation. On July 19, they returned to the bay after having an amazing time on their tropical vacation.

Katrina Kaif's personal life

In her personal life, Kat is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021 in the presence of close friends and family members. It was an intimate ceremony and their union came as a surprise for many. Since their wedding, Katrina and Vicky have flooded social media with their love-filled photos.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina is currently looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina’s first attempt at the horror-comedy genre. Apart from this, she will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a key role. This isn’t all. Katrina will also be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa.

