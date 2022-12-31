THROWBACK: When Hrithik Roshan opened up about the idea of falling in love again

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is having the time of his life! The actor is all set to ring in the New Year with his partner Saba Azad, his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his cousin Pashmina Roshan, in France. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been going strong for many months now, and fans love to see their adorable pictures and posts together. In a throwback interview, Hrithik Roshan had opened up about the idea of falling in love again, after he and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014. At the time, he had said that there was no way he won’t find love again. When Hrithik Roshan talked about finding love again

While speaking with Times Of India in 2017, Hrithik said that while he is positive that he will find love again, he doesn’t necessarily need another person to enjoy the feeling of love. He said, “I am so full of love that it's not possible I won't find love. At the same time, I don't need another person to feel the feeling of love. I feel it all the time. But if you are asking about someone who I can share my joy and travels with, then yes, I may come across one. Or ten (smiles). Who knows?” Hrithik on his bond with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are parents to two sons- Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While speaking about his bond with them, Hrithik said that they share a strong bond not only because that are his sons, but because they get along so well when they are together. “Nothing remains special if you are not constantly pushing your imagination to discover and invent possibilities. Fatherhood didn't just happen to me, I am deliberately living it, re-imagining it, and rediscovering it every day. It is as beautiful as I make it, just like anything else in life,” he said.

Hrithik also revealed that he watches his films with his kids, and when his kids love his films, he feels elated. He shared that their compliment is worth more than an Oscar for him. However, he added that when they are silent, instead of showering him with compliments, he feels proud that Hrehaan and Hridhaan have a perspective of their own, and that they aren’t just saying things to please him. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalized in November 2014. They parted ways amicably and remain cordial to this day. They are co-parenting their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan’s relationship with Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship hit the headlines in January this year after a video of them exiting a restaurant went viral on social media. It was reported that Hrithik met Saba through a mutual friend. Saba Azad is an actress and a musician, and is one half of the Electronic Music duo Madboy/Mink. Saba and Hrithik stole the spotlight as they arrived together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May, and posed for the paparazzi. They were also seen together at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding. Meanwhile, Hrithik shared Saba’s photo for the first time on his Instagram account in October. He shared a throwback picture from their London trip, and wrote, “Girl on a bench (red heart emoji). Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience."

How Hrithik Roshan made Saba Azad’s birthday special Saba Azad shared a reel in November to share pictures of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan. It was a low-key affair with a picnic, dance and a gym session with Hrithik. In her caption, Saba wrote that she loves doing mundane things on her birthday, and that Hrithik beautifully put together her ‘strange fruit of a plan’. Sussanne Khan also replied to the post, and wrote, “How amazing god bless u both saboo.” Saba and Sussanne also share a great bond, and it is quite evident as they often shower compliments on each other’s posts.

Hrithik Roshan’s Christmas holiday with Saba Azad Just a few days ago on Christmas, Hrithik shared a picture in which he is seen posing with Saba, Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Pashmina. They can all be seen holding black umbrellas on a snowy mountain. “Merry Christmas beautiful people,” he wrote.

