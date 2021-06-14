Throwback: When Hrithik Roshan reacted to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s engagement with Abhishek Bachchan

In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had talked about how Abhishek Bachchan asked her hand in marriage. Check out the details.

and Abhishek Bachchan are undoubtedly one of B-town’s most popular power couple. After working in a few movies together, the two fell in love. They eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai back on April 20, 2007. Now, they are proud parents to their 9 year old daughter Aaradhya and regularly keep their massive army of fans updated through their social media handles. In an old interview, Aishwarya had opened up about the time Abhishek asked her hand in marriage.

In a chat with Filmfare, Aishwarya had talked about how Abhishek had popped the important question on the sets of Jodha Akbar. The actress had revealed that when the proposal took place, she was already dressed up as a bride and she was surrounded by the director of the film Ashutosh Gowariker and co-star Hrithik Roshan. She defined the scene of when the proposal took place and explained how amazed she was when the actor asked the important question. “We’re doing Khawja mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my God this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre,” she told the outlet.

The actress also spoke about how Ashutosh and Hrithik reacted to the news of her engagement. “Ashutosh is like you are engaged and I am like yeah,” she added. The actress shared that Hrithik was happy for the two and even gave her a thumbs up after witnessing the wonderful surprise.

Credits :Filmfare

