THROWBACK: When Hrithik Roshan REVEALED he doesn't need another person to 'feel the feeling' of love

In a conversation with Times of India, the War actor said, “I am so full of love that it's not possible I won't find love. At the same time, I don't need another person to feel the feeling of love. I feel it all the time. But if you are asking about someone who I can share my joy and travels with, then yes, I may come across one. Or ten (smiles). Who knows?”

After separating from his childhood sweetheart and wife Sussanne Khan in 2014, actor Hrithik Roshan is now dating Saba Azad and the couple has been going strong with their relationship. The duo made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. In fact, Hrithik and Saba have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof. Meanwhile, in a throwback interview, Hrithik had opened up about the idea of falling in love again.

Apart from this, he also spoke about being the perfect father to his kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. He added, “My bond with my boys is true and strong, not just because they are my sons, but because we three are perfectly cast in characters that get along so well when we are together. Nothing remains special if you are not constantly pushing your imagination to discover and invent possibilities. Fatherhood didn't just happen to me, I am deliberately living it, re-imagining it, and rediscovering it every day. It is as beautiful as I make it, just like anything else in life.”

Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and got married in the 2000. Their marriage lasted for 14 years after which the former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

On the work front, the superstar has kicked off prep for his film Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He has been sweating it out for the aerial actioner. Besides this, he will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film's teaser is expected soon. It is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

