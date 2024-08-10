THROWBACK: When Hrithik Roshan thought he was 'crap and horrible' at playing 'dude' in movies and called Koi... Mil Gaya 'tailor-made for him'

Bollywood's 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan is a supremely talented actor who makes his fans go weak in the knees with his charismatic persona, versatile acting, and magnetic dance moves. While some fans still cherish his hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena, the song from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, others admire his notable works including Koi...Mil Gaya, Guzaarish, and Lakshya to name a few. The 50-year-old actor once revealed that he was "crap and horrible" at playing 'dude' characters and called Rakesh Roshan's 2003 directorial, Koi...Mil Gaya, a "tailor-made" film for him.

Let's take you back to the past. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2023, Hrithik Roshan was asked to comment on why he chose to discontinue performing cool (read 'dude') characters.

Hrithik initially didn't like playing dude roles as it felt off to him, the superstar said while adding that he only liked those kinds of characters in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and Fiza. The actor added that he was trying to play the roles that the audience expected him to be, however, it wasn't in his "DNA". He got quite "uncomfortable" during that phase.

Hrithik continued that he is only fascinated by 'dude' if his character has a "story, purpose, and meaning". The Fighter actor wasn't ready to play such characters, but did for the fact that he was new as an actor, the superstar added.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star further expressed that he discovered the "dude" inside him after YRF's Dhoom 2. Before that, the actor stated that he believed that a dude was all about being "good-looking", the one who wears "good clothes" and dances well.

"I was trying my best but I was all over the place. I was crap and horrible at it," Hrithik said. The actor then talked about his dad Rakesh Roshan's story idea about Koi...Mil Gaya and how he was drawn towards the main character.

Hrithik was completely "wide-eyed" when he learnt about the "mentally challenged" kid that the actor played in the 2003 movie. The superstar shared that he got "sucked into an imaginary world" of his "vulnerable character".

"It was tailor-made for me perhaps. So I took to it like fish takes to water and I knew that this is my space," he added. Have you watched Koi...Mil Gaya yet?

