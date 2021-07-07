Throwback: When icons Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan came together & created history

For the first time the three superstars of their eras were seen together in one frame. The iconic photoshoot was done to celebrate 100 years of Hindi cinema.

It is said that history repeats itself. In 2013, the Hindi film industry completed 100 years and in the same history was made. Three legends of Bollywood from their eras came together for an iconic photoshoot. Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and were seen together in one frame for a special photoshoot of a popular magazine cover. Today morning, unfortunately, legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away. He was 98-years-old and was suffering from age-related health issues.

The iconic photoshoot was done in the house of Dilip saab. The pictures captured show candid moments that three superstars shared while shooting for this photoshoot. In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar are seen giving a striking pose. While in another, Amitabh and the late actor were seen enjoying a moment. Sharing the pictures on his blog, the Deewar actor wrote, “Just a few pictures of the day done at Dilip Saheb’s house for a photoshoot with him and Shah Rukh Khan for the cover of Filmfare’s special edition to be published to celebrate the 100 years of Indian Cinema.”

Dilip Kumar's sad demise news left his fans disheartened. Amitabh Bachchan wrote today on his Twitter handle, ‘An epic era has drawn curtains’. Dilip Kumar was popularly called as the ‘Tragedy king’ and also as ‘The First Khan’. He was married to actress Saira Banu.

To note, the late actor made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944. His first hit was Jugnu followed by Shaheed and Mela. He established himself as a romantic star with Andaz. The Thespian actor has worked in over 60 films. He was last seen in 1998 in the Umesh Mehra directorial Qila. It was reported that he was to make his directorial debut with Kalinga in the 90s.

