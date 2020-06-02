Throwback: When Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartwarming photo of Sridevi & Boney Kapoor on their 23rd anniversary

Today would have been Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s 24th anniversary and on this day, we look back at how Janhvi remembered the eternal couple last year on the same date.

For any kid, their parents always remain the ideal couple and for Janhvi Kapoor and , their parents, and Boney Kapoor’s love story is eternal. The legendary actress left for the heavenly abode in 2018 but her memories continue to live in people’s hearts and often, Janhvi remembers her fondly with adorable throwback photos. Today would have marked the 24th wedding anniversary of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and fans have been remembering the late star on this day.

However, today, we take you back to June 2, 2019, when Janhvi remembered her parents’ love with a beautiful glimpse of the two. Last year, Janhvi dropped an endearing photo on Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s 23rd wedding anniversary. In the adorable photo, we can see Sridevi resting her head on Boney Kapoor’s shoulder while the producer can be seen smiling the widest with the love of his life. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love story is well-known and everyone knew that the producer doted on the legendary actress.

When Sridevi passed away suddenly in Dubai, it was a devastating shock to everyone including Janhvi, Khushi and Boney. Post her demise, whenever the producer has remembered the late actress on any public platform, he has been overwhelmed by emotions. In an interview back in the days, the producer got extremely emotional and remembered Sridevi. He mentioned that the void that remains will always be there but that she will remain forever in his memories. He said, “She is with me, in my memories...with my children. I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do.”

Here’s the throwback photo that Janhvi Kapoor shared last year:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Janhvi mentioned that she never considered herself the lady of the house post her mother’s demise. However, amid the lockdown, she did mention that she realised that everyone in the house including Boney Kapoor and Khushi are dependent on her for many things. While Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love story continues to be remembered among their fans, on their 24th anniversary, many have been remembering the legendary star on social media.

