Throwback: When Javed Akhtar called his son Farhan Akhtar's GF Shibani Dandekar 'a sweet girl'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood. The two have a sizzling chemistry that all their fans love. Moreover, the two lovers never shy away from posting pics with each other on their Instagram to show their love and appreciation for each other. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the gorgeous duo to tie the knot and make it official, and the good news is finally this year might be it! While the two seem perfect for each other, even legendary Javed Akhtar is all praises for his future "daughter-in-law" Shibani.

In early January 2020, Javed Akhtar spoke with the Times of India and was quite cryptic about their wedding date at the time. When the team asked him about when they would be getting married, the lyricist said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive.” When asked about Shibani Dandekar and his opinions on her, Javed sweetly informed "I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.” Aww, we love this relationship dynamic!

Recently, the couple’s wedding rumours surfaced yet again and created a buzz among netizens. As per exclusive reports by BollywoodLife, Farhan and Shibani are gearing up to get hitched in March 2022. The source also reportedly informed that though the couple wished for lavish planning, due to the increasing number of COVID cases they agreed on hosting an intimate gathering on the occasion of their wedding. However, Farhan and Shibani are yet to confirm the news.

