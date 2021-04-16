Throwback: When John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal gave sneak peek into their healthy green salad breakfast

We recently came across a few stunning throwback photos of John Abraham and Priya Runchal that speak volumes about their unconditional love. Take a look.

John Abraham is one of the actors who likes to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life. In fact, he kept his wedding also a private affair. For the unversed, the Dhoom star got married to his ladylove Priya Runchal in an intimate ceremony in presence of family & close pals. John, who rarely makes a public appearance with his wife Priya, often shares romantic photos with her on his social media. His wife too loves to share her happy moments with her actor husband. Right from sharing family photos to dropping candid mushy clicks with John, she often gives us major couple goals.

Speaking of this, we recently stumbled upon throwback photos of the couple that gave us a glimpse of their healthy breakfast. Priya had shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle wherein she and John can be seen enjoying their green salad as they pose together. While the actor looked dapper in a white shirt, Priya looked pretty in a stylish black floral dress. Needless to say, the two looked adorable & happy together. Sharing the photos, the star wife had written, “Take me back! #backtoreality.” One simply cannot miss exotic lip-smacking healthy food and drinks on the table.

Meanwhile, earlier John had told Mid-Day, "This is the way I like it. She (Priya) is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it.”

On the professional front, John was recently seen action-crime drama Mumbai Saga with Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty. He will next be seen in Milap Zewari’s directorial Satyamev Jayate 2. The Force actor will share the screen with Divya Khosla Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee. The film is scheduled to be released on Eid, i.e., May 12, 2021. Besides this, he also has ’s Pathan and Attack in his kitty.

