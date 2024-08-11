THROWBACK: When Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the idea of Aryan Khan eloping with Nysa; ‘I am just stressed…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been an iconic on-screen couple loved by many. They share a great bond of friendship in real life as well. Their comfort and candid camaraderie have been visible in various interviews as well. Meanwhile, we caught our hands on a humorous response from Kajol when Karan Johar asked her what if Aryan Khan eloped with her daughter Nysa Devgn.

It was back in 2007 when Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji appeared on Karan Johar’s beloved chat show, Koffee With Karan. During the popular rapid-fire round, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director dropped a quirky question to Kajol seeking her reaction on a hypothetical situation where ten years from now SRK’s son Aryan Khan elopes with her daughter, Nysa.

In response to this, keeping it light and fun, the actress dropped a humorous response by indirectly approving of their relationship. She said, "I would say… Dilwale Dulhe Le Jaayenge", and shook hands with SRK, who was sitting next to her.

While Karan was amused by her answer; the Jawaan actor added his dash of quirk by stating that he didn’t get the joke. He also admitted to being worried at the thought of being related to the actress.

“I am just stressed and scared at the thought of being related to her. I can’t think,” he said, leaving Rani also in splits.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan. The couple is proud parents to three kids-Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. Meanwhile, Kajol tied the knot with Ajay Devgn, and the duo welcomed two kids, Nysa and Yug.

It is worth mentioning that SRK and Kajol have worked in several iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others.

On the work front, Nysa is continuing with her studies. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is all set to make his directorial debut with the web show, Stardom. Written and directed by Aryan and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show will have Lakshya Lalwani among one of the main leads.

Reportedly, Bobby Deol and Mona Kapoor will also be seen in important roles along with cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan himself, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kajol revealed why she rejected Rani Mukerji's role in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna; ‘I just didn’t agree…’