THROWBACK: When Kajol called husband Ajay Devgn ‘the sexiest man alive in India’; Deets

Kajol and Ajay Devgn remain two of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, continuing to captivate audiences with their performances even after decades in the industry. Their mutual admiration for each other is evident, as they frequently praise one another publicly. A memorable moment of this came when Kajol, during her appearance on the first season of Koffee with Karan with Shah Rukh Khan, referred to Ajay as the 'sexiest man alive in India.'

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have teamed up in several successful films, with their on-screen chemistry receiving widespread acclaim. The duo appeared together on Koffee with Karan in 2004. During the rapid-fire round, Kajol made some intriguing revelations. When Karan Johar asked her, "Who do you think is the sexiest man alive in India?" Kajol confidently answered, "It’s my husband, hands down." Karan followed up, asking if she still believed her husband was the sexiest man alive, to which Kajol replied, "Definitely."

Kajol recently engaged with fans during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One fan, facing post-marriage troubles, sought her advice and specifically requested a response in the style of Ajay Devgn’s Singham character. Kajol obliged, channeling her inner Singham with the line, "Kabhi bhi 'aata majhi satakli mat bolna.'"

In another query, a fan asked Kajol whether he should get married. She encouraged him to go ahead and even suggested he persuade his friends to marry as well.

Advertisement

During a podcast interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Kajol shared her thoughts on the differences between Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan and why Khan has become more successful. She attributed Khan’s success to his relentless hard work, noting that while his efforts might not always be visible, they are crucial. In contrast, Kajol pointed out that Ajay Devgn’s hard work is more evident. Devgn remains deeply committed to his work, staying true to himself while also evolving and exploring new opportunities.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who are deeply in love, are parents to two children: Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2. She is set to feature in several upcoming projects, including Sarzameen, Do Patti, and Maa. Apart from this, the actress is currently working on Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

ALSO READ: 8 Kajol-Ajay Devgn movies that capture the duo’s timeless chemistry