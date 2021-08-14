Throwback: When Karan Boolani wished to bring happiness as Rhea Kapoor brought in his life on her birthday

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony at their Juhu bungalow on August 14, i.e. today. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair with only their families and close friends in attendance. The other details of the wedding have not been disclosed till now. The family is yet to make an official announcement. However, ahead of the D Day, the groom had once made a special wish for his would-be-wife.

On Rhea’s birthday, he had shared a series of pictures and wrote, “I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday.” In the pictures, both are seen smiling and posing for the camera. The hush-hush wedding news of the couple has shocked fans. In July, Sonam Kapoor came to Mumbai after a year from London. Her husband Anand Ahuja is also in the city currently.

It is worth mentioning here that Rhea and Karan have been in a relationship for over a decade. Karan Boolani is a filmmaker who is credited with many ad commercials. He has also assisted in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid. He directed the season 2 of the web series, Selection Day.

