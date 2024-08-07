THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor called Saif Ali Khan's first wife Amrita Singh 'wonderful mother'; predicted Sara's Bollywood entry

Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they have kept setting couple goals. Kareena has been a hands-on mother to two kids, Taimur and Jeh, and she also showers love to Saif's kids with his former wife, Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. There was a time when Bebo spoke about being impressed with Amrita's motherhood skills and had predicted Sara's entry into Bollywood.

Let's dig deep into this throwback when Kareena Kapoor called Amrita Singh a "wonderful mother" to Sara and Ibrahim. During a conversation with Komal Nahta on his show, ETC Bollywood Business, Kareena was asked about how she is a "maasi" to her sister Karisma Kapoor's kids, Samaira and Kiaan, and a "maa-si" to Amrita's kids, Sara and Ibrahim.

The Crew actress said, "She is more like friend than anything else. I think they (Sara and Ibrahim) have a wonderful mother. When they come home, I am always there as a friend." Bebo called Sara and Ibrahim "grown-ups."

Talking about the Kedarnath actress, Kareena said she is an "adult" and "gorgeously stunning" and that Bebo is waiting for her to hit the silver screen. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress said Sara is beautiful and has the "best of both her parents."

When asked if Sara wanted to join films, Kareena stated that Saif's daughter sometimes talks about it and calls her "bright and intelligent." Sara was focusing on her studies back then, and Bebo hoped she would come to the silver screen.

Advertisement

Speaking about whether Sara takes tips from her, Kareena shared that she doesn't talk about movies but academics. Bebo added that she wanted to be a surgeon or doctor.

The senior actress felt that while Sara was going through the academic phase, she had a feeling that it would change in two years. Bebo explained that the Omkara actress initially wanted to become a lawyer.

Earlier in an interview with Galatta Plus, Sara Ali Khan praised her mom, Amrita Singh, for always being there for her two kids. The 2 States actress kept them grounded and gave them wings to fly, Sara added.

Sara also recalled the times when she would compare her mom, Amrita, to her friends' moms while growing up. The Ae Mere Watan actress stated that she felt bad that Amrita couldn't cook or drive and quipped, saying that her mom had strongly asked her about it.

According to Sara, Amrita cited an example of her acting and horse riding skills and added that she is talented in both of them.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's film Crew earlier this year. The movie also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Kareena will now be seen in Singham Again, the third installment of the Singham Franchise. The upcoming film stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. Its ensemble star cast includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She now has Metro...In Dino, Skyforce, and Eagle in her kitty.

Amrita Singh is best known for Betaab, Chameli Ki Shaadi, 2 States, and more. She appeared last in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's 2022 film, Heropanti 2.

ALSO READ: Murder Mubarak's Sara Ali Khan on living with single mom Amrita Singh: 'Can't be waiting around for things to happen'