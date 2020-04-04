Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan ADMITTED that Bollywood is a male dominated industry

While shooting for Ajnabee back in 2001, Kareena Kapoor Khan, during an interview, had admitted that Bollywood is a male dominated industry. Read on

Back in 2000, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with J P Dutta’s Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan, and post that, Kareena has featured in a series of films such as Ajnabee (2001), Yaadein, Asoka, Mujhse Dosti Karogi, Khushi, Main Prem Di Diwani Hoon, Chameli and others. Now, as we speak, Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed almost two decades in the industry and in order to keep up with the changing times, every actor has to adapt to changes vis-a-via expectations of the audiences, because at the end of the day, everything boils down to how the film fares at the box office.

Now while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a video from the sets of , Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol starrer Ajnabee, wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan got talking about everything films. In the interview, when Bebo was asked as to how her role in Refugee is different from that of Ajnabee, the actress had said that, “Refugee was very Indian, and I played a Pakistani girl, but in this film, it is more modern, and what today’s audiences like to see heroines in,” adding “I am very confident of this film, this film will be liked by all.”

Thereafter, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her ideal role, this Good Newwz actor had said that she doesn’t have an ideal role because she only wants that as long as the role is good, she is happy. But what caught our attention was when Bebo admitted back then that Bollywood is a male dominated industry. That’s right! Bebo had said, “Actually, I don’t have an ideal role, as long as the role is good, it’s okay because this is a male dominated industry, and so.” Well, back then, we are sure that Bollywood was a male dominated industry, with the Khan’s and other male actors ruling the roost, but in today’s time and age, things have changed as filmmakers are coming up with female centric films, and audiences, too are more willing to watch content revolving around women. For an example, ’s Chappaak, ’s Raazi, ’s Mary Kom, ’s Pari and others films are testimony to the fact that Bollywood has changed and is no longer a male dominated industry because as much as we love to watch romance his lead actresses, we equally love to watch heroines don the uniform and fight the enemies. Also, when Kareena was asked about the kind of roles that she’d like to take up in the future, the actress had said, “Jaise ki meine phele picture mein kiya tha, i’d like to get meaty roles like that.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's interview here:

Credits :Lehren Retro

