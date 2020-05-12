Throwback: When Taimur Ali Khan’s doll ruled the markets and left the audience in awe

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following and keeps the paparazzi on their toes every time he steps out.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most sought after star kids in the industry. He has been the talk of the town even before he was born and we can never get enough of this tiny tot. The Pataudi princess is a rage among the fans and his massive fan following can give any superstar a run for their money. In fact, Taimur is also the apple of the paparazzi’s eye and never fails to send the shutterbugs on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out of the house.

Interestingly, Taimur’s fandom has been reaching new levels over the years and this 3 year kid is already a star of the nation who is loved by every generation. But did you know that his craze among the audience knows no height? Wondering how? Well, this was evident after a Taimur had a doll inspired by him ruling the markets. Yes! You read it right. This happened around two years ago when these special dolls were being sold at a toy store in Kerala. The doll was seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama styled with a blue Nehru jacket and was as adorable as the Pataudi Prince.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photo below:

Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala... pic.twitter.com/J2Bl9UnPdT — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) November 19, 2018

While the doll was an instant hit among the fans, the manufacturer claimed that he created the doll as he found Taimur to be very magnetic with a special charm. “It was my daughter-in-law who introduced me to this cute boy during a casual conversation. I checked out his pictures on the internet and found him to be very magnetic. He has a special charm and I decided to model a toy on him. However, it isn’t Taimur Ali Khan but a toy inspired by him,” Vijayakumar Jain was quoted saying to Times of India.

On the other hand, Saif was quite amused by people’s obsession with his son. He even quipped about trademarking Taimur’s name.

