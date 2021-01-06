  1. Home
Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan cheered for Diljit Dosanjh at Udta Punjab promotions for THIS reason

During Udta Punjab promotions, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he is a very big fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Not just this, in a throwback video, we stumbled upon a glimpse of Kareena rooting for Diljit and the reason will leave you in awe.
Bollywood actor & singer Diljit Dosanjh debuted in Bollywood with Udta Punjab co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor stole the hearts of the audience with his performance and was welcomed with open arms. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. But like fans too, even our actors also have fanboy moments in their life? And, speaking of it, Diljit Dosanjh also had the same with Kareena Kapoor Khan. During Udta Punjab promotions, Diljit had admitted that he is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor and turned red while admitting to it.

Now, we stumbled upon a throwback video, in which Diljit is seen speaking about how he got this film. He said, “People have told me that working in Bollywood will be difficult with a turban but I got this film because of my turban and I am very grateful to everyone for this.” On listening to this, along with others, Kareena also hooted for him. The actor looked elated on getting this reaction from Kareena and others.

Diljit Dosanjh's work was highly appreciated in Udta Punjab which dealt with drug nexus and unemployment present in Punjab.  Diljit and Kareena had also worked in Good Newwz which dealt with pregnancy issues. It also starred Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh’s Suraj Pe Madal Bhari was released last year. The film also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh and Manoj Bajpayee. The film went for a theatrical release post coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha with perfectionist Aamir Khan and is enjoying her maternity break.

