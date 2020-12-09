  1. Home
Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on why Taimur should be treated as a normal kid; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan will soon turn a year older on December 20. He was born in 2016.
Think of a star kid and the very first name that strikes our minds is Taimur Ali Khan. The little munchkin has been the center of attraction ever since he was born. The paparazzi eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of him whenever he steps out in the public domain with his parents. Recently, when he accompanied his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for enjoying the holidays in Dharamshala and Palampur and we surely know who stole the limelight there!

There was one instance when Bebo got talking about Taimur in front of the media. Everyone knows that Taimur’s parents are comfortable with the little kid getting papped whenever he steps out. This is quite the opposite of a few other parents in Bollywood who do not prefer to reveal their child or newborn’s faces. Ask her about the same, Kareena said that her kid is as normal as others including herself and her husband Saif. 

Kareena further quotes, “Why should Taimur be treated as he is not normal?” Meanwhile, Tim Tim is all set to celebrate his 4th birthday on 20th December 2020. Well, there’s more good news to that as he is going to be a big brother soon! Bebo and Saif Ali Khan will soon be embracing parenthood again and the couple announced the same a few months back. They recently returned to Mumbai after Saif wrapped up the shooting schedule of Bhoot Police in Palampur. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. 

Meanwhile, check out the full video below:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Taimur a 'model' as Arjun Kapoor shares his PHOTO and asks her to 'guess who'

