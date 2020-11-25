Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALED she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Deepika's smile & more

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, check out a video in which the actress gets candid with Pinkvilla about what she wants from her fellow celebs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among Bollywood’s ultimate quintessential divas and there is no denying this fact. The stunning mom-to-be has been ruling the hearts of the audience for almost two decades and continues doing so even now. Bebo is also known for her witty statements at times and we have got enough evidence to prove the same! The Laal Singh Chaddha once got candid about what she wants from her colleagues of the film fraternity and her answers were on point!

So, we asked Kareena to reveal what she wanted from some people. Ask her regarding what she wants from , Bebo is quick to reply to this and states that she wants his London home. She has an equally interesting reply when being asked about and says that she wants his fans. When Pinkvilla asked her about what she wants from her husband Saif, Kareena states that she already has him which we totally agree with!

However, the actress does add that she wants his mind and also goes on to praise him as an intelligent and articulate person. Later on, Bebo also reveals that she wants ’s voice, ’s smile, ’s wardrobe and his jackets, and ’s talent. When being asked what she wants from the media, Kareena goes on to say that she wants all their cameras. And as for reporters, the diva says that she wants all the information from them. Well, that’s quite a good list! Meanwhile, the actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring .

Meanwhile, check out the full video below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

