Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan said Saif Ali Khan has ‘great chemistry’ with co star Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone are popular stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback interview in which Kareena had revealed that she feels Cocktail co-star Deepika shares great on screen camaraderie with Saif Ali Khan.

If there are two actresses in Bollywood who have managed to leave an indelible impression on the minds of people with their performances, it is and . Both Deepika and Katrina have impressed fans with their stellar acts in films. While Deepika has done several films in her career, some of her biggest hits have been with . Recently, Deepika’s film Love Aaj Kal crossed the 11-year milestone and she also celebrated it with throwback photos.

Their chemistry in both Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail was loved. And this is one fact that even Kareena Kapoor Khan agreed to. We stumbled upon a throwback interview from 2016 of Kareena where she was quizzed about which actress she thinks has the best chemistry on screen with hubby Saif Ali Khan. In her reply back in 2016, Kareena named Saif’s co-star from Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail, Deepika Padukone. Kareena further stated that they both shared a ‘great chemistry.’ She further added that as actors, each of them is performing on screen and that does not have a connection with reality.

On being asked about the actress who has the best chemistry with Saif, Kareena said in a throwback interview, “Saif has great chemistry with Deepika. They were great in Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail. It is not necessary that real-life chemistry has to transform into reel life. And reel life does not necessarily be in real life. We are performing at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, Deepika and Kareena have never shared screen space in films. However, Saif and Deepika have done films like Love Aaj Kal, Race 2 and Cocktail. Each of them have been blockbusters back in the day. Kareena and Saif too have done several films like Tashan, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan together and fans have liked them too together.

