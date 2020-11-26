Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan turned the airport into her makeup room for cousin Armaan Jain's Roka

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video when Kareena Kapoor Khan got her makeup done at the airport for a family function. Check out the video.

Known for her sartorial choices, the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner and a fashion icon for many. The stunning actress never disappoints the fashion police each time she steps out. Be it a wedding or some starry B-Town bash or a casual outing in the city, the Jab We Met star often leaves us in awe of her beauty and fashion sense. Be it any occasion, the actress always ensures to look on point and manages to make heads turn. As we speak of this, it reminds us of the time when the diva turned the Bengaluru airport into her makeup room.

We recently got our hands on the throwback video when Bebo was seen getting her makeup and hair done at the airport. For the unversed, the diva was supposed to attend her cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's roka in Mumbai. However, due to time constraints, she turned a corner of the airport into her makeup room. In the video, the Good Newwz star can be seen getting her makeup and hairdo done by her team while she looks at the mirror. She can be heard saying, “My new makeup room, the Bengaluru airport.” Needless to say, the mom-to-be looked ravishing in a red and golden kurta that perfectly complimented her overall makeup.

Check out the video below:

Talking about her work front, the actress is waiting for the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with . She has wrapped up the shooting for the same last month. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

