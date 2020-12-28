  1. Home
Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan was baffled on being asked to give marriage tips to Sonam Kapoor; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor featured together in the movie Veere Di Wedding back in 2018. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the former.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most quintessential divas of Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress completed two years in Hindi cinema this year and we are pretty sure she will continue winning hearts with her acting prowess in the future. Most often, Bebo seems to be very straightforward about her opinions and this is evident from many of her interactions with the media. There was one instance in which she seemed pretty perplexed with a reporter’s question.

This dates back to 2018 when a scribe asked her for some tips which she would love to give to Sonam Kapoor who was about to get married back then. Kareena seemed a little surprised and baffled by his question and added that there is nothing such as ‘experience’ in marriage and that it’s a pretty normal thing. Bebo decided not to answer the same even after the reporter insisted on asking the same question to her. 

At the end when someone else tries to lighten up the situation, the Veere Di Wedding actress states that she did not even understand the question. As of now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of her next movie which is Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick titled Forrest Gump. Apart from that, the actress is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan soon much to the excitement of the fans. A few days back, their son Taimur Ali Khan also celebrated his 4th birthday. 

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

