Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan was replaced in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Kareena Kapoor Khan was supposed to make her debut with Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai. However, things did not work out well for the actress and she later made her debut with Refugee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have marked two decades of being a part of the industry in 2020 and well, it has definitely been quite the roller coaster ride in multiple ways. The two have had their fair share of hits and flops, but both of them sure did get their dues and well, 2000 turned out to be a fine year for them as they made their debuts with Refugee and Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, respectively. Produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, rumours had it that the movie will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead and was also supposed to mark her debut with the same.

Everyone was excited to see two star kids, Rakesh's son Hrithik and Randhir Kapoor's daughter Kareena Kapoor on the silver screen. It so happened that Mr. Roshan went to Kareena's mother, Babita and since she was keen to launch her daughter, she agreed to for the movie as Bebo's launch vehicle. In addition, Roshan was happy about this given the fact that he had a special affinity towards the letter K for him.

Post a mahurat for the movie, the first schedule of the film kickstarted in Versova in Mumbai and Kareena's first day on the sets was to shoot a song where she also had company in the form of her mother and sister, Karisma. The first day of the shoot was rather easygoing and post rehearsals, Kareena shot for a bit on camera before wrapping it up for the day. The very next day, Babita called Rakesh to request him to shoot for scenes first and songs later since she was comfortable with acting and not dancing at this point of time.

However, this left Rakesh shocked as he had got the stage up and running for the dance sequence, and felt that cancelling the shoot would mean a huge loss for him. He then went on to assure Babita how Kareena was doing good and that he wants to continue, however, Babita wasn't in favour and that, lead to an argument between the two. At the end of this all, Babita went on to tell him that she would rather have her opt out of the film and this, left Rakesh rather shocked since he felt that his efforts went futile.

Following this, the shoot of the film came to a halt as there was no heroine for the movie. Even though there were reports about Babita mentioning how she felt that Roshan was unprofessional, neither her nor Karisma made a comment about the entire fiasco. None the less, Rakesh Roshan went on to say back then that he decided to drop Bebo from the movie but did not cite the exact reason.

While talking about the episode, Rakesh went on to say, "Kareena is a newcomer and should be treated like one, she cannot call the shots just because she’s Karisma’s sister. Babita should have spoken to me like a newcomer’s mother and shouldn’t have demanded more than she owed." In fact, he also went on to say how he did not mind agreeing to Babita's suggestion if this was for Karisma. None the less, he still went on to his best friend Randhir Kapoor, asking him to think this through, but later, he signed Ameesha Patel for the film.

Meanwhile, Kareena's mother, Babita continued to maintain her stance and told that it was due to the script that they called it quits. In the middle of all this, reports about Babita having taken another major step and signing another film for Kareena, J.P Dutta’s Aakhri Mughal. However, while the movie was announced and Kareena was one of the lead actors, the movie was shelved and so, she decided to go ahead with another film, Refugee.

2020 then began with the debut of both their films, however, while Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai did well, Refugee failed to garner the box office numbers.

