Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor warned Katrina Kaif about THIS even before meeting her

Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor are two of the biggest actresses in Bollywood. Both started out around the same time and have achieved great heights in their career. In a throwback interview, the Tiger 3 actress spoke about how Kareena gave her advice before meeting her. So let's find out in detail what that advice was.

Katrina Kaif on Kareena Kapoor's advice

In a throwback interview with Zoom TV, Katrina Kaif was asked about Kareena Kapoor by a journalist. He told her, “Kareena was saying ‘I don’t have too many friends in the industry, you cannot be friends with too many actresses.’ But she said ‘Katrina yes, I like her, she’s honest. I meet her, it’s a small world we’re going to meet at parties. But I really like her and do call her friend.’ That’s something she doesn’t compliment everybody about. She says Amrita is my friend, that’s it. But you guys have become very thick.”

In response, the Tiger 3 actress said that Kareena has warmth whenever she meets her. "With Kareena, before we even used to interact much, she would always pass on advice to me through a mutual friend of ours that tell Katrina to be careful or this, tell her to do this, tell her not to do this; and really good advice, which she didn’t have to give me. She could’ve seen me doing some wrong and let me dig my own hole. It was really sweet of her to pass on these messages, so by the time I met her there was already a mutual respect I had for her", she added.

Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor's work front

Katrina Kaif was recently seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 which turned out to be a critical and commercial success. She will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released next year in January.

Kareena, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan. She has turned into a producer with Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Apart from that, she is also doing Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

