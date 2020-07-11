Throwback: When Karisma Kapoor recreated Dharmendra's iconic scene from Sholay in a movie

Very few people are aware of the fact that Karisma Kapoor had recreated an iconic scene featuring Dharmendra from Sholay back in the 90s. Read on for further details.

There are many cult movies that have been made in Bollywood till date. Ramesh Sippy’s magnum opus Sholay is also counted in this category and continues to entertain generations. The movie is known for its intriguing plot and stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, late Jagdeep, and others. Moreover, there are many iconic scenes in the cult classic which people fondly remember even now. Some of them have been replicated in many other movies too.

One of them is the one in which Veeru (Dharmendra) climbs up a water tank and creates quite a ruckus for the sake of Basanti’s (Hema Malini) love. While numerous others have tried to recreate this scene, there was one actress who did it like a pro. Yes, we are talking about Karisma Kapoor here. For the unversed, the stunning diva had recreated this very scene in the 1994 movie Raja Babu co-starring Govinda. She did the same when her on-screen beau and mother-in-law refused to accept her.

Well, there is no doubt about this fact that Karisma nailed this scene perfectly in the movie. Although the actress has been away from the silver screen for a long time, she enjoys a massive fan following all over the country even now. She does make public appearances at various events and occasions at times. Karisma treated her fans with a surprise recently when she made her digital debut with the web series titled Mentalhood earlier this year.

