THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif called Salman Khan 'a friend for life': I trust him implicitly

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has cemented her spot as one of the top actresses in the country today. She has worked in several blockbuster films including Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Namastey London, and others. The actress has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000s, from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Salman Khan. However, fans unanimously love Kaif's chemistry with Salman Khan onscreen and offscreen. From being co-stars to a couple to former lovers to friends, Salman and Katrina have come a long way. Once in an interview, Katrina too talked about her friendship with Khan

Katrina called Salman 'a friend for life'

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, the Bharat actress talked about her equation with Khan. She said Salman has her back always and has always been there for her as a friend and support over the years unfailingly and intuitively. She added, "There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there."

The actress further said, "He always seems to be able to sense it. It’s a bit of an intuitive relationship, as I said. Salman is definitely a friend for life. He’s that person who is completely reliable. I trust him implicitly, and I think we have that connection."

Salman said Katrina worked 'very hard'

On July 25, Salman Khan praised Katrina during the press conference event of Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming film Vikrant Rona. During the event, Riteish Deshmukh lauded Jacqueline Fernandez, who is sharing screen space with Sudeep for the first time. The actor said that she worked really hard on the film. To which, Salman said, “She’s not the only one.” To this, Jacqueline replied, “You’re a very good dancer too”, and Salman replied again by saying, “ It’s not about me.” Bollywood’s Bhaijaan then went on to say, “There's Katrina who has also worked hard.”

Salman and Katrina's upcoming movie

On the work front, Salman Khan will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif in the film Tiger 3. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is ready to roar in cinemas on Eid 2023, which is April 21.

Katrina's personal life

In her personal life, Kat is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021 in the presence of close friends and family members. It was an intimate ceremony and their union came as a surprise for many. Since their wedding, Katrina and Vicky have flooded social media with their love-filled photos. The couple also went to Maldives to celebrate her 39th birthday with a few friends.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan praises Katrina Kaif at Vikrant Rona press conference: 'She has worked hard..'