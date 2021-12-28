Throwback: When Katrina Kaif confessed she dreams of being married and having kids

After remaining tight-lipped about their wedding for months, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9th in Rajasthan. The wedding was nothing less than a royal affair with three-day-long festivities with close friends and family members. Soon after getting married, the couple officially announced the news by sharing wedding pictures on social media handles. While Vicky and Katrina have already embarked on their new journeys, we’ve got our hands on one interesting throwback interview of the actress wherein she spoke about having kids.

Years back, speaking to Cosmopolitan India, Katrina had confessed about dreaming of getting married and having kids. She had said, "It would be different for different people. But for me, it’s very important. I belong to that mindset where having a husband and children are very important. I dream of being married and having kids and living happily ever after. That’s me."

She had also spoken about the qualities she’d look for in a man. "I think a man’s sex appeal lies in his integrity and depth. What is also very attractive about a man is the way he presents himself. A guy’s intelligence is also extremely important. Actually, I don’t think one can really define charm or even put a finger on what is charming about a guy. And it’s either there or not there. When you feel that a man has the presence of character, he comes across to me as someone with amazing sex appeal,” she had said. Well, we believe Vicky Kaushal has ticked all the boxes.

After getting married, Vicky and Katrina jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. The actress even treated fans with a glimpse of her trip leaving the internet into a tizzy.