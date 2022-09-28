Throwback: When Katrina Kaif gave a powerful message to all women

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood, with an acting career spanning almost two decades. The actress has been part of some of the most memorable Indian films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Namaste London and more. She recently married to Vicky Kaushal and now they live a happy and peaceful life together. Katrina Kaif is not just a celebrated actress but is also one of the most powerful women in the movie industry, who has always established the importance of women.

In a throwback interview during the 'Women Of Worth' event, Katrina Kaif gave a very powerful message to women. She said, "I think as women, we can all go through moments of feeling insecurities, of feeling uncertain, of feeling not knowing what our place is and what we want to do in our lives, we should always know that we are enough. However we are, whatever we are, is enough and that's who we are. Never forget to always try and help others. It can be the last thing on our mind or the last thing we do, but really, helping someone in need is something we should all do as women." Katrina's answer defined how the approach of women should be in today's life.