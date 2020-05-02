Throwback: When Katrina Kaif got candid about BFF Alia Bhatt on a show & wanted her to get married

Katrina Kaif had once revealed in a chat show that she wanted her BFF Alia Bhatt to get married. Read on for further details.

The Bollywood film industry is known for some amazing bonds of friendship which serve as an inspiration for other people. Be it the girl squad of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika, and Amrita Arora or be it best friends and , these celebs often grab headlines for all the right reasons. Two of the most gorgeous Bollywood divas, and also happen to be the best of friends and share a great rapport too.

The two ladies often paint the town red while hanging out together at various events and occasions. Be it a birthday bash or be it a housewarming party, Katrina and Alia are inseparable and multiple instances prove the same. Their multiple selfies, hilarious banter in videos, etc. often break the internet from time to time much to the excitement of fans. The two actresses have also attended a few chat shows together where they have spilled the beans about each other.

A few years back, Alia and Katrina were present in a show which was hosted by Neha Dhupia. The two actresses got candid about various things related to each other in the same. In the midst of all this, Katrina made a shocking revelation that she wanted Alia Bhatt to get married first. Yes, you heard it right. It so happened that Alia passed a comment on Katrina stating that she should leave the gym and focus on men instead. The Bharat actress had an equally befitting reply to the same and said that she is waiting for her BFF Alia to get married first. These hilarious and smart replies on the part of the two actresses proved their inevitable bond of friendship.

On the professional front, both Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have individually excelled in their respective careers. While Katrina made her debut in Bollywood back in 2003, Alia, on the other hand, made her debut almost a decade later with Student of the Year in 2012. Needless to say, both of them have been able to carve a niche for themselves in the Bollywood film industry and continue to rule the hearts of millions of fans. Be it acting prowess or be it their impeccable fashion choices, Alia and Katrina marvel in all such fields as a result of which both of them enjoy a huge fan following all over the country.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, her last release was Bharat co-starring which was released in 2019. The movie which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar became a blockbuster hit and won the hearts of the audience. It also featured , Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, and in the lead roles. The gorgeous diva will be next seen in a cop drama that will be released post the lifting of the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country.

As for Alia Bhatt, she also has a couple of interesting projects coming up. The actress will be collaborating with , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and for Brahmastra. The movie has been backed by and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It will be reportedly made into a trilogy too. The actress will then be seen in Sadak 2 which has been directed by none other than her father himself, Mahesh Bhatt. It also features Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The romantic thriller is a sequel of the 1991 movie of the same name. Alia will be teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-awaited movie titled Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she will be playing the titular role. The first look of the actress from the biopic is already out which has sent her fans into a frenzy. It is scheduled to be released in September this year. Alia will be making her debut in the South film industry with the movie Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, better known as RRR. It features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and in the lead roles. The period drama has been directed by SS Rajamouli and is produced by D.V.V. Danayya. The much-awaited movie is scheduled to be released next year in January.

