THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif praised Vicky Kaushal's mother, called her 'wise woman' for keeping him grounded

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. From making her big Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003 to trying her hand at different genres like comedy, family drama, action thriller, and more, Katrina has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Katrina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. In her personal life, Katrina is married to Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal. They are one of the most-loved real-life couples on the block. The stars got married in December last year and since then fans have been going gaga over their pictures. It was an intimate ceremony and their union came as a surprise for many.' Earlier, in an interview, Katrina called Vicky's mother a 'wise woman' for keeping him grounded.

Katrina on Vicky's mother

This happened during Vicky and Katrina’s interview with Film Companion’s TapeCast. During the interview, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor stated that it is his mother who keeps him grounded in life. He said, “Sometimes it's just my mom, who will just see a certain change in the walk one fine way and she will just be playing her Sudoko in the newspaper and she will be looking at me just like, 'Tu theek hai. Star ban gaya hai.’ And I will be like ‘okay’”. To this Katrina replied saying, “I like what you said about your mom. She sounds like a very wise woman. And she checks you out and says Hmmm, got my eye on you”.

Vicky Kaushal's professional career

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina’s first attempt at the horror-comedy genre. Apart from this, she will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a key role. Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023. This isn’t all. Katrina will also be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. The film will go on floors next year. Katrina has also collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas which is expected to release on Christmas 2022 and will witness a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath Part 1 and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus.

