THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed her first interaction with Alia Bhatt, 'She was so cute, so golu..'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and gradually, she made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif recalled their first interaction together on Neha Dhupia’s talk show BFFs With Vogue. Katrina Kaif started by saying she wasn’t absolutely sure about when was the first time she saw Alia since she was someone who took time to observe things around her. Alia Bhatt cheekily laughed and let Katrina continue. Katrina then revealed that the first time they met and interacted with was at a place called Salt Water Café and it was before Alia Bhatt signed up for Karan’s then next film Student Of The Year. Katrina described Alia as ‘cute and golu’. She went on to say that Alia was very quiet, young and like a small child and took time to get along.

Alia Bhatt took it over from there and said that after their first meet, they met quite regularly, informally but it was when Katrina signed up for her Pilates classes is when they grew a deeper emotional bond. Alia revealed that Katrina was never into Pilates but it was when she injured herself and was insisted by gym trainer Yasmeen, that she began her month long Pilates training. Since Katrina always needs someone during her workouts, she found a lifelong companion in Alia, who had too enrolled for Pilates and Cardio, not too long ago.

Alia impressed everyone with her last performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of her much awaited film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was unveiled recently and it has been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, in theatres. Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in Darlings, Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Katrina Kaif has two major releases this year in the form of Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas. Next year, she will be seen in the much awaited Tiger 3. Both actresses were going to be seen in Jee Le Zaraa but the film has been put on hold for the time being.

