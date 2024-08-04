THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed she texts Alia Bhatt at 2-3 am for Insta questions; ‘My picture is not…’

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the two leading ladies of Bollywood, have shared a great bond over the years. They were even set to collaborate on a film called Jee Le Zaraa but it hasn’t gone on floors yet. The duo’s friendship was also reflected during their appearance on a chat show together in 2017. Let’s revisit the moment when Katrina revealed that she messages Alia in the middle of the night just to ask her questions about Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif graced an episode of the show BFFs with Vogue in matching monochrome outfits. Host Neha Dhupia pointed out that they were twinning. Hearing the term, Katrina asked, “Is that an insta word?” to which Alia replied that it was.

Then Katrina disclosed about their late night conversations. She expressed, “Alia is my Insta question. In the middle of the night, I message her at 2-3 am, ‘My picture is not fitting in my Insta, what do I do?’”

The Merry Christmas actress shared Alia’s response, which was, ‘You have to make it smaller’ to which she would say, ‘I tried.’ Katrina added, “Then I realize it’s 1:00 am and it’s not the time to be asking people questions.”

Coming back to their film Jee Le Zaraa, it was officially announced in 2021. Alia and Katrina, along with Priyanka Chopra, shared the announcement video of the road trip movie on their Instagram handles. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by him Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Sharing a picture with her 2 female friends, Alia wrote on Instagram, “2 years ago. 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid. And now 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa.”

The shoot of the film has been delayed quite a few times. However, in a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar mentioned that he will “definitely” direct Jee Le Zaraa.

