Throwback: When Katrina Kaif REVEALED she wanted to play THIS role of Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif is one of the talented and stunning actresses in Bollywood. She is the epitome of flawless beauty, grace, and panache. The actress has made a mark for herself with her stellar performances in her movies. From Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger to Welcome, Namastey London, the actress is winning the hearts of her fans. She also enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she treats her fans with her stunning pictures.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Katrina revealed one character she would love to play or wished it had been offered to her. She said, "I liked Alia's role in Gully Boy. That was a lot of fun. It looked like it'll be a lot of fun." During the interview, Kat also showered praises on Alia for her role of Sakina in the movie. For those unaware, Alia had received lots of appreciation for the portrayal of Sakina in the movie. In addition to this, when Gully Boy was released, Katrina had praised Alia on social media. She had taken to her Instagram story and poured her heart out saying, "You light up the screen. Words fall short to describe you". To note, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles.

On the professional front, Katrina has an interesting line-up of films. She has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Apart from this, Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.

In her personal life, Katrina is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The duo tied the knot last year in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony. A few days back, the couple went for a vacation in New York and filled their social media handles with fun-filled pictures.

ALSO READ: Singer KK’s last recorded song will feature in Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3?