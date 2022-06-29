Throwback: When Katrina Kaif revealed what influences her decision to sign a film

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress in her two decade-career, has been a part of several successful movies. In fact, Katrina has never shied away from accepting her mistakes and believes in wearing her heart on her sleeves. To note, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has certainly seen her share of ups and downs so far and her journey has been a true inspiration to her fans. In fact, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of Katrina wherein she opened up about how she finalises a script.

Katrina Kaif's Approach to Signing Films

Talking about it, Katrina said she isn’t calculative about choosing a film nor is she influenced by the cast or the script. Instead, she goes by her gut instinct in that particular moment. “I don’t calculate and choose scripts. At that moment of saying yes, I would have something in my mind that this is what I want to do,” the actress had told IANS. Explaining it further, Katrina recalled how she finalised the Dhoom 3 script while listening to a song. “I thought I want to do something different with the songs I am doing,” she added.

Katrina Kaif on Choosing her co-stars

Interestingly, Katrina has worked with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ali Zafar, Salman Khan etc. So, when Katrina was quizzed about if she is choosy about her co-stars, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress stated that the cast depends on the script. “I don’t think anyone approaches me with a (pre-decided) cast. Out of my last five films, I was on board of two even before the male actors were signed on. If it’s a good script, by default you would get a well-known actor or big star,” Katrina was quoted saying.

Katrina Kaif's Upcoming Movies

As of now, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to the release of her ‘bhayanak comedy’ Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie marks her first attempt at the horror-comedy genre and will be hitting the screens on October 7 this year. Besides, she will also be seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The espionage thriller drama will see the lead actors reprising their respective roles of Zoya and Tiger respectively. Meanwhile, Emraan will be essaying the lead antagonist.

Katrina has also collaborated with her close friend Ali Abbas Zafar for an upcoming superhero film. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

That's not all. Katrina has also joined hands with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for the first time for Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar and will mark his return to direction after a decade. While the news left fans excited, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last week that for now the film is on the back burner.

"While everyone was excited to go on a fun road trip from September this year, all the plans have changed. The bulk dates of the three protagonists are not matching for now, and this has led to an indefinite delay in the film. A new timeline will be chalked only once everything will be locked," revealed a source close to the development.

