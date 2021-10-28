Throwback: When Katrina Kaif said, ‘I want everyone in the world to attend my wedding’

Rumor mills are buzzing with reports that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot in the first week of December. An ETimes report stated that the couple will be wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creation. The source informed ETimes, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December."

In a 2015 chat with Hindustan Times, Katrina Kaif spoke about her wedding and said, “When you decide to get married and are prepared to tell the world that ‘we are making a commitment, you become comfortable with people talking about it. I want everyone in the world to attend my wedding.” Katrina added, “A private person [like me] doesn’t like to talk about sensitive and delicate topics like relationships and love. And if that (being silent) is misconceived as arrogance, then it’s the ignorance of that person [who forms such a perception about me].”

A few weeks ago, a report stated Vicky and Katrina have been engaged in the presence of close friends and family. Quashing the rumors, Vicky spoke to RJ Siddharth Kanan and said, “To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything.”

