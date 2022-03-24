Throwback: When Katrina Kaif said she felt Namastey London changed people’s perception of her

Katrina Kaif is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. The actress has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Welcome, and others. One such movie of Katrina that won millions of hearts was Namastey London. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and late Rishi Kapoor. Vipul Shah’s directorial had received a lot of appreciation upon its release. But, do you know Katrina was so sure of Namastey London’s failure that she considered leaving Bollywood and finding a new career. During an early appearance in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Katrina had spilled some beans on it and also said that she feels Namastey London had changed people’s perception about her.

“I am packing my bags and I am going to find a new career,” Katrina had said that this is what she intended to do after having attended the film’s screening. But when the movie became a huge success, she got surprised, “That was really nice, it was really important for me because I think it did change people’s perception. It was the first time I got so many calls even from the industry, from directors saying, ‘I think you did pretty well in the movie’.”

Speaking about Katrina’s professional career. She will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi in a key role. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Earlier, Salman had shared a teaser of Tiger 3 and announced that the movie will release on Eid 2023.

