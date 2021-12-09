Throwback: When Katrina Kaif said she would let the entire world know about her wedding

Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now man and wife. The couple tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. A few moments back the duo took to their social media handles and finally dropped their first pictures as a married couple, sending the Internet into a tizzy. As the couple embarks on their new journey with each other, we’ve got our hands on an interesting throwback interview of the actress wherein she revealed her wedding plans.

6 years back in 2015, speaking to Hindustan Times, Katrina had said that when she decides to get married, she would let the entire world know about it. According to Katrina, “when you are prepared to tell the world that you are ready to commit, you become comfortable talking about it”. The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actress also stated that she would want the entire world to attend her wedding.

Katrina Kaif further added that she is a private person like her and doesn’t like to talk about sensitive and delicate topics like relationships and love. “And if that (being silent) is misconceived as arrogance, then it’s the ignorance of that person [who forms such a perception about me],” the actress had said.

To note, Vicky and Katrina’s royal wedding was preceded by a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. Several musicians, artists, and celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Radhika Madan, attended their wedding. Announcing their wedding, Vicky and Katrina wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”