THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif shed light on why she never spoke about films she refused in the past.

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has cemented her spot as one of the top actresses in the country. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom which was a commercial failure but that didn’t stop her. Later, she worked in several blockbuster films. She has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000s from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. She has a huge fan following who are always interested to know about the various aspects of the actress’ life – be it personal or professional. Apart from this, the actress has also refused several films in the past which later went on to become hits. However, she never opened up about it. Earlier, in an interview, Katrina had shed some light on it.

Katrina on talking about films she refused in the past

While chatting with Filmfare, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shed some light on why she never spoke about the films she refused to do in past and said that is it pointless to speak about them. She also quoted legendary actress Meryl Streep to support her answer. Katrina said, "It's pointless. If I'm not doing it, I'm not doing it. Oh ya, now, I remember that Meryl Streep quote, Put blinders on the things that conspire to hold you back. Especially the ones in your head. So, do your own investigation and find out for yourself what works for you." To note, Katrina has worked in movies such as Sarkar, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Race, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, etc.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The espionage drama will feature Katrina and Salman reprising their respective roles of Zoya and Tiger while Emraan will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist. Moreover, the Rajneeti actress will also be seen collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film which is tentatively titled, Super Soldier.

Apart from this, She also has Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot in her kitty. The movie also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The movie marks Katrina’s first collaboration with Siddhant and Ishaan. The Gully Boy actor also praised her during a chat. Talking about his experience of working with Katrina, Siddhant told Pinkvilla, “It was fun, she's a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And I got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience”.

In her personal life, Katrina is married to the Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. The two tied the knot in December last year in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. To note, Katrina and Vicky always remain packed on PDA on social media. Earlier this year, they also went on a vacation in New York and dropped some enviable photos from their first holiday together.

