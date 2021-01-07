Throwback: When Katrina Kaif spilled the beans on her bond with Salman Khan as a co star

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have given several blockbuster films together and are adored by many for their sizzling chemistry. Meanwhile, check out the throwback video wherein the Dhoom 3 star talked about her journey with the superstar.

and are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. In fact, the duo also makes for a wonderful off-screen jodi and their camaraderie is adored by everyone. While earlier they were reports of two of them dating, the Sultan star and the Bang Bang actress have always been tight-lipped about it and maintained they are good friends. Notably, Salman leaves no chance to shower heaps of praises on Katrina and often gushes about his bond with the talented actress.

In fact, Katrina too has been quite vocal about her bond with her Tiger Zinda hai co-star and has always thanked him for her journey in Bollywood. Speaking of this, we got our hands on a throwback video wherein Katrina talked about her journey with Salman as costars. While talking to Pinkvilla during Bharat promotions, the 37-year-old actress on being asked if it is easier to communicate with Salman now, Katrina said, “It is such a huge difference. The first film we did together was Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. It was my third movie as an actor. I was really new. I was finding my feet. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Bharat, from our first to last, there is so much for me as a person, Salman was already who he was. There has been a lot of learning. The experience in Bharat as two actors together is surely the best film I and Salman had done together.”

Further, talking about her ups and downs in the film industry, the 35-year-old actress said, “There have been few ups and downs. Namaste London was the film I got really good reviews. Over the years, there is been specific films that were highlighted like Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, New York. Then you have some films that are more glamour and action friendly.”

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina have worked together in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Partner and Yuvvraaj. Also Read: Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff's younger sister in Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai?

