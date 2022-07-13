Throwback: When Katrina Kaif spoke about her journey in industry: It is cumbersome & tiresome to look back

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. From making her big Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003 to trying her hand at different genres like comedy, family drama, action thriller, and more, Katrina has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Katrina has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. However, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’s actress’ journey in the town hasn’t been a cakewalk. We have got our hands on a throwback interview of Katrina wherein she was seen talking about her journey.

Katrina Kaif on her journey

Talking to Indian Express, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress stated that she likes to look forward in her journey instead of looking back. “It is very cumbersome and tiresome to look back. So, I don’t really look back. I just try to be here and look forward. Now what’s done is done. Even when things have been wonderful and fantastic for me, I am only looking forward to what is next. I have enjoyed myself, and I have got to be a part of some amazing films, play some incredible roles and work with the best people in the industry. But now I only look forward to what I want to do from here on”.

Katrina looks forward to playing exciting roles

Furthermore, Katrina stated that although she was clear about what she wanted to achieve from the beginning of her career and has managed to tick most of the boxes. “I knew what I wanted to see myself as. And I was able to do all of that. Now it is all about what I want to do in the next phase of my career and life,” she added.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movies

As of now, Katrina is looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie marks her first attempt at the horror-comedy genre and is slated to release on October 7 this year. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot also features Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht, and Surender Thakur in key roles. Besides, Katrina is also working on the third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The espionage thriller drama will have Salman and Katrina reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya while Emraan will reportedly be seen as the lead antagonist. Katrina has also collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas which is expected to release on Christmas 2022 and will witness a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath Part 1 and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Besides, she will also be working on a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. To note, Jee Le Zaraa will have Katrina, Priyanka, and Alia sharing the screen for the first time and will mark Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after a decade.

