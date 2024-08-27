THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif termed Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra ‘really good friends’, recalled learning Kathak with 'senior' PeeCee; 'She was on fire'

Katrina Kaif is one of the Bollywood celebs who isn’t spotted at many public events. While we all know that she shares a close bond with bestie Alia Bhatt, the Merry Christmas actress has also spoken up about her friendship with Priyanka Chopra. In an earlier interview, the actress recalled learning Kathak with PeeCee, who, according to Kat, was ‘fire’.

While talking to Film Companion in an earlier interview, Katrina Kaif opened up about her lovely bond with the B-town dives. She started by saying, “Alia and Priyanka are actually really good friends of mine, and I consider them very good friends.” She then went back in time to the days when she would learn Kathak with Priyanka Chopra. She said they both go back to the time when they would go to Guruji’s classes, dressed in a basic salwar kameez, to learn the Indian dance form.

She mentioned that PeeCee was a little senior to her. Kat stated that upon entering the class, they would tie their ghungroo and stand in the corner making a little circle with other mates. As customary, Guruji called Chopra to the center to perform and The Sky Is Pink actress nailed it. “She was on fire,” the Tiger 3 actress recalled Priyanka’s ace performance. But when it was her turn, Kaif would walk to the center, terrified, and perform quickly and leave.

Well, this is not the first time Katrina spoke about her bond with The Bluff actress. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she described her equation with Alia Bhatt as ‘always special’. Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she said that the global icon always inspires her. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, the actress lauded his intelligence and divulged, “Always informative, always knowledgeable. It's intellectual, you always leave knowing more than you met him with. He's incredibly intelligent.” The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also mentioned that she always has fun when Salman Khan is around.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kat was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi while PeeCee wrapped her upcoming Hollywood movie, The Bluff. As for Alia, she will be seen in Jigra next, followed by Alpha.

